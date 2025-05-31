Residents living next to construction site ordered to evacuate homes due to possible damages

Residents have been evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night over fears that their homes sustained structural damages after nearby construction works.

A resident who spoke to MaltaToday said that his neighbours who live in a different block of his apartment building were called by the police and urged to leave their homes immediately.

MaltaToday understands that the building in question is divided into three blocks with three separate entrances. In block one and two, residents are still in their homes and were told to stay vigilant, while those in block three were ordered by the police to evacuate immediately.

This caused the residents of the first two blocks to fear for their safety, despite the authorities reassuring them that they are not in danger.

Residents have told this newspaper that excavation works have been halted after works on the project began a few months ago, although it is not clear if the Building and Construction Authority issued a stop works notice.ċ

The development in question involves the demolition of a building and the construction of a new apartment building consisting of two basement garages and 16 apartments above ground including two set-back floors, the construction of a reservoir and a lift.

The applicant of the planning permit is Christian Cachia and the architect is Mark Arrigo.

Questions have been sent to the Building and Construction Authority.