Transport Ministry launches digital platform to boost roadworks coordination

Government has launched a digital platform intended to increase coordination between entities responsible for road works.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry explained that the current system for applying to carry out infrastructural interventions involved a process that was complicated, bureaucratic, and could hinder coordination between the concerned entities.

This prompted the creation of the digital platform ‘TM Roads’. Apart from bringing all entities involved in roadworks closer, the ministry says that the platform will inform the public about permits.

“Therefore the inconvenience for residents is reduced drastically,” the ministry stated.

The project was carried out in collaboration with UK company Transport Research Laboratory. The company has reportedly worked with a number of other countries.

In a press conference, Transport Minister Chris Bonett described the platform as “An important step in a wider chain of solutions that we are working towards in order to implement the vision we mapped out together through Reshaping Our Mobility.”

Bonett noted that the initiative and others that were recently launched “show the seriousness and commitment of this government to deliver the concrete solutions that citizens rightly expect from us as politicians.”

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia stated that the platform will see better communication between the public and Transport Malta.