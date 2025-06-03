Malta to host Mediterranean climate conference this September

Government has announced it will host a regional ministerial conference on climate change this September, bringing together Mediterranean countries for the first time to address the rising risks from sea level rise caused by climate change.

“The Mediterranean, and therefore also Malta, is particularly facing the threats brought by the climate crisis,” Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said during the MED9 meeting in Slovenia.

The announcement was made during the MED9 meeting, an annual gathering of environment ministers from Mediterranean EU countries. This year’s meeting focused on climate resilience and plans to make the region a centre for clean energy efforts.

During her speech, Minister Dalli said that Mediterranean countries need to work together to build a strong and united approach. “Individual solutions are not enough. That is why we need regional action based on solidarity and cooperation among all countries.”

The conference in September, which will be held in Malta with support from the Union for the Mediterranean, will serve as a platform for open discussions. It is expected to contribute to the development of climate policies that are flexible and adapted to the unique realities of the region.