Here’s where MPs stand on the Manoel Island concession

Malta’s members of parliament have expressed a wide range of opinions on the controversial Manoel Island concession, with some sticking to the scripts and others who are openly calling for the concession to be withdrawn.

This is where your MPs stand on the island that over 29,000 people wish to see as a public park

Ramona Attard

“Any time there is a group of people who are showing certain interests and wishes, those wishes should be discussed publicly or privately and should be given priority. 30,000 people who express their wishes should be taken into consideration.”

Byron Camilleri

“Having a discussion is always healthy. From a discussion you can always get something. I understand that there are certain contracts but I think every MP should be conscious of what contracts exist that we inherited from those before us. As politicians we have an obligation to listen to every opinion. If a decision is to be taken, it should be an informed decision taken after hearing everyone out.”

Carmelo Abela

“In a general sense, government should have a look at all its concessions. Government should ensure that each concession given throughout the years is being observed. If concessions are being broken, there would be penalties or government can take back what it gave. We should be assured that each concession is being observed, and in the case of breaches, government should act.”

Katya de Giovanni

“I think the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader expressed themselves and a decision has already been taken. A petition on the Petitions Committee will be discussed as the people have a right to make a petition.”

Bernice Bonello

“I think it should be a very important discussion and everyone can benefit from Manoel Island. It’s fitting that everyone, not just parliament, has a discussion, and the first step is for this to be discussed in parliament.”

Karol Aquilina

“I have no comments to give.”

Mario de Marco

“A discussion is always needed. The truth is that this contract was signed about 25 years ago. Circumstances have changed and there is the fact that the project has not yet been constructed. That means I believe that there is a chance for a discussion that respects all parties. If one simply ignores a contract, it would set a dangerous precedent that affects all governments. But circumstances have changed, maybe these projects were needed at the time to keep the economy going. I don’t think Malta needs these projects for the economy. And due to the sheer size of development, people are hungrier for open spaces. I think the discussion should respect all parties, reflect the fact that the project didn’t commence, and reflect the desire for open spaces.”

Clint Camilleri

“If I’m not mistaken this concession was granted years ago. If I’m not mistaken there is a planning process that is not yet concluded. One needs to assess this as other applications are assessed by the Planning Board.”

Alison Zerafa Civelli

“It’s important that we keep listening all parties and understand today’s realities as well as what was discussed by the (Gżira) local council led by the former mayor.”

Andy Ellul

“The Prime Minister spoke very well about this. We have a contractual situation that we inherited since 2000 and through this government’s work, if I’m not mistaken 80% of the land cannot be built and 60% needs to remain open to the public. The Prime Minister was also clear that he is ready to speak with all parties but one needs to see the contractual aspects.”

Alex Borg

“Obviously I support the Nationalist Party’s stance. My district is Gozo and I will keep focussing on my work in Gozo. I’ve always said that we need more open spaces in Gozo, but on Manoel Island, the party was clear on its position. I will keep to the party’s position while keeping in mind residents’ concern but also past obligations. We need to find a balance between all of this.”

Beppe Fenech Adami

“It’s a matter of national interest. There’s this petition that will be discussed in the Petitions’ Committee and maybe in a plenary session so I think that, as we do in many important cases as this is, this should be discussed in a mature manner in a plenary session. The concession was given some 30 years ago, and you cannot use the same measurement today as the one used 30 years ago. The project should’ve matured during the last 12 years while the PL was in power. There seemed to be some delays, but if there were breaches of this contract, the PL government. There is a duty for government to explain the true situation on this contract.”

Charles Azzopardi

“I have nothing to say.”

Glenn Bedingfield

“I think a discussion on Manoel Island took place 25 years ago when the land was given to the consortium involved. Whether or not another discussion should be held today, there is a contract and obligations from both parties. We should always listen to the people. I haven’t seen the contract but there are usually obligations for both parties. From the little I know, 60% of the space should be public and I think that should be so.”

Jo Etienne Abela

“I think the Prime Minister spoke clearly about this. I have nothing to add.”

Ryan Callus

“I think we should heed the public’s call, not just because there are 29,000 people but if there is a call for someone you should listen. We are talking about a contract where both parties have obligations and I think the discussion should revolve around whether the contract was respected. There’s no doubt that the realities changed. The law should be respected but we should see the new realities with respect to the contract’s contents.”

Adrian Delia

“I think the fact that there are 29,000 signatures that are speaking against this development should lead each MP to listen, understand and discuss the signatories’ message. It’s a fact that there is a contract but there is also an obligation to see what was respected from the contract, it’s government’s obligation to see this and tell us about this as soon as possible so any discussion is an informed one. Malta of 25 years ago is another Malta, and it’s difficult to place yourself in the mindset of 25 years ago. MPs’ obligations today is to see whether the country needs more open spaces or buildings. A discussion should not be held just for its own sake.”

Paula Mifsud Bonnici

“I think we need to listen to what those 30,000 people are saying. We need to see the contract and see whether some conditions have been broken.”

Chris Fearne

“There definitely needs to be a discussion across the country.”

Darren Carabott

“I was clear that in cases of public interest, everyone needs to see what is in the public interest. In my opinion what’s in the public interest is crystal clear. 20 years ago there was a reality that was completely different. No one could’ve predicted the over development in the past 13 years, especially in that area. So, let’s see what is in the public interest for that area. I think everyone can reach that conclusion.”

Clyde Caruana

“I think the political parties should discuss it between them. I have my own opinion on the subject. But for now, I choose not to comment.”

Rebecca Buttigieg

“I’m a Gżira native first and foremost and I’m following this case closely as a citizen and an MP representing those residents. I believe in more dialogue so that us politicians and society as a whole can understand the restrictions, the obligations that must be followed, but also whether we can revise the plan. Let’s keep talking about it so that we can see the best path forward for the country and the residents of that area.”

Edward Zammit Lewis

“While I understand the worries of bond-holders, it isn’t government’s job to honour the bonds. It’s important to listen to everyone but if we go down this road, we will set a dangerous precedent for every entity that issued bonds… I enjoy that PL president Alex Sciberras mentioned this issue and I look forward to the debate on this subject in party structures where I will convince all my friends in the parliamentary group and (party) executive that this is the best way forward.”

Robert Abela

“I received two different calls. On one hand the 29,000 people who signed the petition and 5,000 other people who are bond-holders in the project. At the end of the day this is a concession that was given by the PN that was passed by a parliamentary resolution and concerned two sites; Tigne Point and Manoel Island. In Tigne Point they did whatever they pleased, and they tried to go beyond what they were allowed to do on Manoel Island but we didn’t let them. But today we have a reality of these 5,000 people that invested in the project and the 29,000 who signed the petition. I will meet everyone because my job is to see the best way forward for everyone.

60% of this project is dedicated to public open spaces for everyone. 20% of the project is the historic sites that need to be restored by the investors. The investment in historic sites and infrastructure will be undertaken by the private sector for about €150 million. We need to ensure that Conrad Borg Manche’s success when he negotiated an agreement in favour of the environment and the public is enjoyed by the people. We also need to ensure that the concession’s terms and conditions are observed.

We cannot tear up a contract that originated from a parliamentary concession. I could be populist for a moment and say ‘we’ll do it’ but I won’t.”

Bernard Grech

“We took note of the petition, we surely don’t ignore anyone. We are truly interested in everyone’s opinion. But we also believe in the rule of law so government has an obligation to see what obligations the country has to this concession. But we need to take note of what’s happening. Having a national park is a beautiful dream but we need to heed the obligations. But one can also agree that there is a contract that must be honoured by both sides. This is a petition that we still need to see and take decisions after that.”

Ivan Castillo

“The time has come when, as a country, we must pause, look around us, and ask: Is this the Malta we want? The time for speaking about greenery and the environment as something simply beautiful is over, as today, it has become a necessity. So, if we truly want change, we must be the generation of politicians that chooses wisely.

We cannot continue thinking in terms of projects that might have made sense in their time but were planned based on realities from decades ago. We are still in a time when we can redesign a better future. It takes courage to take that step.”

Eve Borg Bonello

“Manoel Island is ours and it’s time we got it back. The Labour government was ready to throw away €400 million on a corrupt hospitals deal. It spends millions more on direct orders, persons of trust and PR campaigns. So don’t tell us there’s no money to give communities a real green space. Malta doesn’t need more pocket gardens. We need real investment in real open spaces. Gżira, Sliema, San Ġiljan, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex are all suffocating. Manoel Island is our last chance to create meaningful change. The contract clauses give us an opening. Let’s use it, head back to the negotiating table and get as much as we can. We owe it to the people we represent.”

Albert Buttigieg

“Beyond legal and even environmental arguments, Robert Abela said he received a petition from 5,000 people who invested in bonds/shares in this project. I ask: Is it ethically acceptable to issue shares/bonds on a project that not only had no permit approvals from the Planning Authority but doesn’t even have an application?

While there is nothing wrong with someone investing their money, weren’t those who invested essentially buying fish still in the sea? They were certainly brave with their money! According to media reports, cabinet members hold shares in MIDI (nothing wrong with that as they have every right), but don't members of the Executive have a conflict of interest? If the project doesn't go ahead, they lose money! On the other hand, if it does, they make a profit! Therefore, in light of this conflict of interest, the government cannot make a decision in the common good in an objective manner.

Graziella Attard Previ

“Anyone living in the areas of Gżira, Sliema, and St Julian’s understands and feels the impact of development on residents. As a result, these localities suffer from the highest population density, traffic, car fumes, dust, noise, and a significant lack of open spaces free from these negative elements.

Against this backdrop, I fully support the call made by the 29 civil society groups for Manoel Island, in Gżira, to be turned into a public park.”

Rebekah Borg

“The opinion of almost 30,000 people cannot simply be ignored. The issue of Manoel Island is complex but it is precisely for this reason that the government must get involved and act in the public interest, not shut the door to conversation before it even begins.

I felt it was my duty to speak in Parliament for that very reason. In situations like this, people deserve clear answers and honest discussion. Let’s not forget that the Prime Minister himself once said that the responsible use of public land is a 'sacrosanct principle.' The time has come to see whether those words actually mean something.”