Environmental NGOs welcome shifts in stance on Manoel Island

Seven environmental NGOs have welcomed the Government’s and the Opposition’s change in position on Manoel Island.

“Saving Manoel Island and returning it to the public has gained further momentum now that the Opposition has shifted its position and declared its support for the petition signed by over 29,000 citizens,” the NGOs said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The organisations also welcomed a meeting invitation by Prime Minister Robert Abela and expressed hope that the Government will act boldly and protect Manoel Island from development.

On Wednesday, both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech seemed to have a change of heart on the fate of he island.

While Grech backed the call for Manoel Island to become a public park for the first time, Abela announced Labour backbencher Edward Zammit Lewis and PL President Alex Sciberras have been roped in to analyse the concession for possible breaches.

In their statement, the NGOs recalled that past governments have made similar decisions in the public interest, naming examples like the Għadira Nature Reserve and Majjistral Park. Għadira was protected after a planned road was rerouted, and Majjistral Park was saved from a proposed golf complex.

The NGOs are now calling on the Government to “listen and understand the plea of the people.”

The NGOs that signed the joint statement are Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, and Nature Trust – FEE Malta.