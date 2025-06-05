Maksar gang found guilty of supplying bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

Jurors have decided their verdict on the trial against the Maksar brothers and their associates, who are accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

Jurors settled the verdict less than 24 hours into deliberations.

George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella were both found guilty of the wilful homicide of Carmel Chircop, with Vella’s verdict reached by a 7-2 majority.

Adrian Agius was also found guilty (7-2) of complicity in Chircop’s murder, while Robert Agius was acquitted of that charge (6-3). Degiorgio and Vella were further convicted (7-2) of possessing a firearm during the crime and carrying a weapon without a valid licence.

In relation to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, both Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were found guilty (8-1) of complicity in the murder, complicity in the explosion that caused her death, and possession of dangerous explosives.

Degiorgio had an outburst in the courtroom after the decision was read out. "I'll tell you where I got the bomb from," he shouted. "You've made a bad mistake." We don't know who he shouted this at.

The prosecution's case was built largely on the testimony of Vincent Muscat, known as "il-Koħħu", a self-confessed hitman who struck a deal with the state in 2021. Muscat, in return for a reduced sentence and presidential pardon, provided detailed testimony that tied the accused to both crimes.

The defense mounted an aggressive challenge against the validity of Muscat’s presidential pardon, arguing it was politically motivated and unjustly prejudiced the case.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.