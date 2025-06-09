Project Green explores private-public partnership to maintain parks and valleys

Project Green is assessing the market’s appetite for a public-private partnership to maintain parks and valleys that fall within its remit.

The government agency has just issued a preliminary market consultation for a five-year PPP in the areas of “maintenance, servicing and upkeep” of all parks and valleys, including “safety and security services”. The PMC will gauge the level of interest from the private sector in such an initiative.

Project Green said such a PPP was a key pillar in its strategic priorities for the period 2025-2027. The involvement of the private sector in Project Green’s activities will boost the agency’s “resources, capability and quality standards”, the government entity said.

But Project Green will also be publishing a separate tender later this year for the sourcing of smart technologies which would involve the deployment of IoT (internet of things) and AI-enabled smart technologies to “effectively manage the ecosystem of all existing and future parks and valleys”.

Project Green currently oversees 1.2 million square metres of green open spaces which is expected to increase by approximately 100,000sq.m every year. The agency said it is currently working on a portfolio of 120 projects with a value of €350 million.