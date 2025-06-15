Robert Abela: ‘In front of PN’s chaos, Labour offers Malta stability’

The Labour Party offers Malta stability that has translated into economic prosperity and wellbeing, Robert Abela said on Sunday in a dig at the Nationalist Party.

“In front of the chaos of others, we offer Malta stability,” the prime minister told supporters at an event in Birgu.

He was referring to the PN’s impending leadership contest, which received a setback on Saturday when Roberta Metsola announced she will remain in Brussels. He decision has caused disquiet among PN MPs and activists, who expected Metsola to be the unifying candidate.

Abela contrasted what he called the “chaos” and “emptiness” of the PN with the Labour government’s stability.

“Over the past 12 years, I’ve lost count how many leaders they have changed, and in front of this emptiness it rests with us to offer this country stability,” Abela said.

He dwelt on the country’s economic success, singling out Finance Minister Clyde Caruana for putting public finances on a sound footing. Abela said this enabled the government to support families and businesses.

He contrasted this with what he described as the PN’s philosophy of burdening people with austere measures.

“They may have changed leaders,” he said, “but their recipe has remained the same; austerity for the people.”

Abela reiterated his government’s commitment to reclaim Manoel Island back as an open space for the people, “irrespective of contractual obligations”.

The prime minister urged people to relax and enjoy the summer months but urged his ministers and all heads of government agencies to work harder than ever “with their foot firmly on the accelerator”.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, who spoke before Abela, urged Labour supporters to remain focussed and with their feet firmly on the ground.