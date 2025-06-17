Claudette Buttigieg will not be seeking re-election to parliament

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the coming general election.

“Until the election arrives, I will continue to serve my duties in Parliament and wherever the party needs me, just as I always have. I am ready to help wherever needed, but the time has come for me to make space for someone else,” Buttigieg said.

She was elected to parliament for the first time in 2013, and was re-elected in 2017 and 2022. She was elected on the eighth district.

“This is a crucial moment for the Nationalist Party, but above all for the country, which needs a stronger Opposition,” she said.

The MP confirmed she was approached to contest the party’s leadership following the surprise resignation of Bernard Grech.

“I too have been approached by a number of people to contest the position of PN Leader, but I made it clear to everyone that I will not be taking that step. In fact, after thoroughly discussing it with my family, we have decided that I will not be contesting the next general election,” she said.