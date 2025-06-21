ADPD says construction sector in an 'unacceptable' state

The ADPD has criticised what it described as the unacceptable state of Malta’s construction sector, in the wake of last week's building collapse in Paceville.

Speaking during a press conference held on the site of the collapse, party Chairperson Sandra Gauci and Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the incident highlighted urgent issues in enforcement, regulation, and public safety.

Cacopardo noted that despite recent reforms claimed to improve safety and oversight in the construction industry, serious incidents such as this continue to occur. He said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the collapse, describing the outcome as “nothing short of a miracle.” However, he warned that several nearby buildings are now also being considered for evacuation.

While acknowledging that it is too early to draw final conclusions about the cause of the collapse, Cacopardo said public discussion is necessary and overdue. He suggested that a combination of factors, rather than a single failure, may have contributed to the incident, and these may not have received the proper attention. He called for a thorough investigation to determine whether current building practices or existing structural issues were at fault.

Cacopardo also pointed to the need for ongoing building safety measures beyond the construction phase. He recalled that the BCA had previously worked on a “building passport” system intended to provide comprehensive information on the structural condition of buildings. However, he said the initiative had been quietly shelved due to pressures to ease regulatory burdens.

Sandra Gauci said being forced to leave one’s home or workplace due to imminent danger should never happen in a country that claims to aim for excellence. While expressing solidarity with those affected, Gauci stressed that accountability and responsibility must follow.

Although various agencies have been established, she argued that these bodies remain under-resourced and ineffective. Gauci said the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia had already revealed widespread failures—and yet the necessary action has still not been taken.

ADPD called for immediate reforms to ensure that the construction industry in Malta operates to the highest standards of safety, transparency, and responsibility.