No one injured in Paceville building collapse

Updated with details on Joseph Portelli's involvment in development

The Building and Construction Authority has launched a formal investigation after no one was injured following a building collapse in the heart of Paceville on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 10:30pm at Paceville Road, St Julian’s, with police officers and Civil Protection Department officials dispatched to the site.

The site is being developed by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer.

Developer Mark Agius, a long-time business partner of Portelli, is behind some of the most controversial developments in the country.

Demolition works on the neighbouring site were completed in April, and no construction activity was under way at the time of the collapse.

The site previously housed the popular Avenue restaurant.

Developers were granted clearance to carry out demolition works in late March, as part of a permit to clear the site and construct a 125-bedroom hotel. A separate, still-pending Planning Authority application proposes the construction of several apartments instead.

The building, which was adjacent to a construction site, was on Tuesday hit with a stop works notice by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), following inspections.

Residents and people living inside the building had been told to evacuate by the BCA due to safety concerns.

The Occupational Health & Safety Authority (OHSA) had also carried out inspections, and had flagged safety concerns.

Portelli’s Excel Trading will support ongoing investigations

Excel Trading Limited, owned by developer Joseph Portelli, said the collapse was not caused by any works commissioned by it.

“In the last few days, the Company’s appointed Perit Glenn Zammit noticed visual defects on Tania Flats and immediately engaged with the building’s owners and the periti responsible for previous structural works on the property,” it said. “Discussions were held on Monday, during which it emerged that the building had long-standing structural issues. After this meeting a precautionary stop notice was issued.”

It said the company and its perit collaborated with the owners of Tania Flats, who had committed to commence urgent structural remediation work, aimed at addressing the serious defects that had been identified.

“Upon visiting Tania Flats again on Wednesday morning, the perit of Excel Trading Limited as well as the periti from Tania Flats, agreed that the site had deteriorated and an evacuation needed to take place urgently. Some 32 residents were evacuated. This swift action by the periti was life-saving,” it said.

Excel Trading Limited said it also fully cooperated with the authorities, including complying with a precautionary stop notice issued on its site.

“The Company will continue to follow all directions provided by the relevant authorities and remains fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigations into this incident,” the company said.