ADPD wants urgent reforms to curb road accidents

The ADPD is calling for urgent reforms in traffic enforcement and transport infrastructure to address the number of sometimes fatal accidents on Maltese roads.

Speaking at a press conference outside Transport Malta’s offices in Lija, party spokespersons Brian Decelis and Ralph Cassar announced a series of proposals to combat reckless driving and promote sustainable mobility.

Decelis stressed that overspeeding remains a major contributor to road accidents and fatalities, calling for stronger enforcement and harsher penalties. “Speed limits are there for a purpose and the fines need to be quite severe, and licence suspension for those who violate these speed limits should become the norm,” Decelis stated.

He warned that driving should be considered a privilege, not a right and that those who abuse it should face an immediate suspension of their licences.

Decelis also criticised the continued prioritisation of cars in Malta’s transport planning. “In the year 2025 we cannot expect changes in road infrastructure that costs us taxpayers millions to be exclusively built for car use. We need infrastructure to cater for other means of transport such as bicycles and proper pavements for pedestrians.”

Meanwhile, ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar echoed these concerns, accusing the government of moving in the opposite direction of many European cities. Cassar stated that public spaces should not be reserved for cars, as more space should be assigned to cleaner modes of transport.

He also called for a clampdown on dangerous driving, including the permanent suspension of licences in extreme cases of negligence or repeat offences. Cassar reiterated long-standing party proposals to connect urban centres with safe lanes for bicycles, e-scooters, and pedelecs, particularly in areas around Valletta, educational institutions, and southern localities like Marsaskala and Birżebbuġa.

Cassar criticised recent policy suggestions from Transport Minister Chris Bonett’s, “half-baked proposals are designed to avoid rocking the boat. These have not and will not yield any results or culture change”