Cannabis users warned over odour complaints despite unverified reports

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis has started sending residents a letter warning them against causing a nuisance while smoking, despite having not having assurances the complaints were valid.

“The Authority has received a complaint that cannabis odours coming from your property are causing a nuisance to neighbours. At the stage, the Authority is not assuming the complaint is valid,” a letter uploaded by Releaf, and signed by authority chairperson Joey Reno Vella reads.

Last May parliament approved legal amendments to the cannabis law which saw the introduction of a €235 penalty for people causing a nuisance to third parties with odour from cannabis.

The legal amendment drew the criticism of many, and even Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà had said the law was practically unenforceable.

“The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis promotes responsible practices and provides guidance about how one may respect neighbours’ rights,” the letter reads.

Releaf slammed the letter, saying it is illegal and creates stigma around cannabis use.

It goes on to invite the recipient to reach out and contact the authority so that the situation is discussed “constructively” and solutions are identified.

“Leave us alone in our home’s privacy,” the NGO said.

The use of cannabis for recreational purposes has been legal since 2021. Nonetheless, it remained illegal to use cannabis in public places. People could only use cannabis in the privacy of their home.

What the new amendment does is go after individuals who smoke a joint at home and who happen to have neighbours who are bothered by the smell.