Delia gets in a bind over ONE journalist invite

Adrian Delia says he has invited a ONE News journalist for a Q&A session he will be hosting as part of his leadership campaign, but is he breaking PN electoral commission rules?

karl_azzopardi
11 July 2025, 1:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Nationalist leadership candidate and MP Adrian Delia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Nationalist leadership candidate and MP Adrian Delia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

The Nationalist Party’s electoral commission is not allowing Alex Borg or Adrian Delia to accept invites on ONE, but the latter seems to have found a way around the rules.

ONE News on Friday afternoon announced it had accepted an invite by Delia to interview him.

The PN’s electoral commission rules for the leadership election bars interviews on media which are not approved by the said commission.

Speaking to MaltaToday after the post announcing acceptance of the invite was published on ONE News’s Facebook page, Delia said a member of his team invited a ONE News journalist for a Q&A he will be hosting as part of his campaign.

“The team member thought me being interviewed on ONE would breach regulation, not that I extend an invite for a journalist to ask me questions,” he told this newspaper.  

Delia said clarifications are being sought, and if regulations are being broken, the invite would be retracted.

