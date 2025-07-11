Fanta Orange imported from Algeria recalled due to excessive amounts of food colouring

The Food Safety and Security Authority has warned against the consumption of Fanta Orange.

Consumers are warned against consuming the product imported from Algeria due to high levels of a food additive - food colouring E110 – Sunset Yellow.

High levels of Sunset Yellow have been linked to various health issues, including allergic reactions, hyperactivity in children, and potential damage to organs like the liver and kidneys, according to a scientific review.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has reduced the acceptable daily intake (ADI) for Sunset Yellow and recommended revising the conditions of use to ensure consumers are not exposed to excessive amounts.

The Fanta Orange Flavoured Drink in question is being recalled in Malta specifically because the levels of E110 exceed the permitted limits.