Collective agreement between Festivals Malta and UĦM signed

A new collective agreement has been signed between Festivals Malta and the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UĦM) which will see several employees benefit from salary increases and the introduction of new allowances.

The agreement signing was overseen by Minister for Culture, Lands and Local Government Owen Bonnici, Festivals Malta Chairman Aaron Zahra, and Permanent Secretary Kevin Mahoney.

Minister Bonnici said the collective agreement will bring improvements to both salaries and allowances for employees, aimed at enhancing their overall compensation and benefits packages.

He emphasised that the agreement is not solely financial, but also serves as a framework that provides clear guidance on working conditions, setting aspirations for future employees.

“This is truly a government that invests in its workers,” Bonnici said. “Festivals Malta is committed to providing fair compensation for its employees. Together, we are working to ensure that workers have the opportunity to progress in their personal careers.”

Festivals Malta Chairman Aaron Zahra acknowledged the dedication of the organisation’s employees, noting their long hours, including weekends and public holidays, spent away from their families to deliver major festivals such as Mużika Mużika, Notte Bianca, and the Valletta Baroque Festival.

“This agreement recognises their work and commitment to the arts and cultural sector, and provides appropriate compensation for their contributions,” Zahra said.

Frans Agius, CEO of Festivals Malta, described the five-year agreement as an important step for the agency.

“Through this collective agreement, we are acknowledging the capabilities, skills, and extensive experience of our employees, who year-round dedicate themselves to producing high-quality cultural events. It is a moment of pride for us to honour their efforts today,” Agius stated.

UĦM Employment Relations Executive Manager Antoinette Aquilina expressed gratitude to Festivals Malta management, IRU officials, employee representatives, and all staff for their professionalism and collaboration throughout the process.

“This agreement represents a positive step forward in recognising the essential role played by Festivals Malta employees in delivering high-quality cultural events for Malta,” Aquilina said.