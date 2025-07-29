Momentum files Freedom of Information request over government consultation on new planning bills

Momentum has filed a Freedom of Information request to demand full transparency regarding the drafting of the two controversial bills set to overhaul Malta's planning system.

“The request seeks to uncover the extent of involvement by major developers and their lobbyists in the formulation of Bill 143 and Bill 144, legislation that would profoundly impact Malta’s environment and communities for years to come,” the party said on Tuesday.

The FOI request specifically asks for details of all meetings held between government officials and key figures in the development industry. Momentum is seeking minutes and records of consultations with representatives of the Malta Development Association, as well as prominent developers.

"The public has a right to know who is writing our laws," Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola stated. "For too long, the planning process has been skewed in favour of a select group of powerful developers, at the great expense of our environment and quality of life. These bills are the blueprint for Malta's concrete future. Were they drafted in the public interest, or in backroom meetings to serve private profits?"

In addition to meeting records, Momentum is demanding to know the identity of all consultants and advisors who contributed to the bills.

The requested information includes: The date, time, duration, and minutes of all meetings with development industry stakeholders concerning the drafting of Bill 143 and Bill 144; the full identity of any consultants or advisors engaged for the preparatory work on these bills; the terms of reference under which these consultants were hired and the total remuneration paid or payable to these external advisors.

"Transparency is the bedrock of a functioning democracy," Cassola continued. "If the government has nothing to hide, it should have no problem providing this information promptly. The Maltese people deserve to know if the laws meant to regulate development were, in fact, shaped by the very people they are supposed to regulate. We will not stand by while the future of our country is decided behind closed doors."