Illegal employment crackdown in Paceville: Over 30 unregistered workers found

A coordinated enforcement operation led by Jobsplus, in collaboration with the Malta Police Force, Identita, and supported by the Detention Services Agency, uncovered widespread illegal employment practices in Paceville.

The inspections, which targeted individuals selling tickets for events, clubs, and other entertainment venues in the area, were carried out over several days and focused on ensuring compliance with national employment regulations.

During the first round of inspections on 25 July, authorities questioned 20 Italian nationals. These individuals were reportedly working for two different operators without having been registered for legal employment, as required by Maltese law.

Further inspections carried out between 26 and 27 July revealed an additional 13 individuals who were also found to be working without the necessary registration. In addition, three third-country nationals were discovered to be working without valid work permits.

Jobsplus issued administrative fines and started legal proceedings against the operators responsible for employing these individuals unlawfully. The agency said it is committing itself to upholding fair labour standards and announced that it will continue strengthening enforcement through collaboration with other national entities.