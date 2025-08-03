Driver caught speeding at 159km/h during police traffic checks

A driver has been caught speeding at 159km/h in a 70km/h zone, as police have increased nighttime traffic checks to tackle excessive speeding.

“In areas where the speed limit is 50km/h, we caught drivers going as fast as 159km/h, 121km/h, and other worrying speeds. These are very serious offences, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe,” said the Malta Police Force in a statement on Sunday.

With roads often emptier at night, the police said some drivers take the opportunity to drive faster and more recklessly. To respond to this risk, traffic checks have been stepped up during late hours. In June and July, police carried out controls between 8pm and 4am, issuing nearly 500 fines for speeding.

Several of the vehicles were found driving more than 15km/h over the legal limit. Among the most extreme cases were drivers clocked at 159km/h, 156km/h, and 148km/h in 70km/h zones. Other drivers were fined for going between 111km/h and 140km/h in the same areas.

In an 80km/h zone, a driver was caught going at 124km/h. In a 60km/h zone, others were found driving between 103km/h and 118km/h. And in a 50km/h zone, multiple drivers were clocked at speeds ranging from 121km/h to 159km/h.

The police said they remain committed to carrying out regular traffic checks at all times of day to protect road users and reduce the risk of serious accidents.