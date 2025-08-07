menu

NGOs slam MDA’s ‘ironic’ opposition to government’s affordable housing project

NGOs Solidarjetà and Moviment Graffitti welcome government’s affordable housing initiative, saying they supports efforts addressing Malta’ housing crisis  

7 August 2025, 4:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A joint initiative between the government and the church aims to create housing units that are affordable (File photo)
NGOs Solidarjetà and Moviment Graffitti have voiced their support to government’s affordable housing initiative follow criticism by the developers’ lobby and the PN.

“While we believe the government should always retain ownership over the land these properties are built on, and also acknowledge that this project alone will not solve the housing crisis, we support any serious effort to address the deepening housing crisis and make homes accessible to those currently priced out of the market,” they said.

On Wednesday, the Malta Development Association and the Nationalist Party slammed Housing Minister Roderick Galdes over the government affordable housing scheme, saying it will give rise to speculation and benefits chosen developers.

The NGOs slammed the MDA’s “ironic” position, saying it has remained silent as public land and government property were sold at favourable rates to its members for years.

“Yet, when a project emerges that seeks to provide affordable homes for workers, low-income families, and first-time buyers, the MDA is quick to raise the alarm,” the NGOs said.

They said its opposition stems from threats to the association’s “buy-to-let status quo that prioritises profit over people.”

“This project challenges the current economic model that has made housing in Malta inaccessible to so many. It shows that development can serve the public interest and not just private gain,” the NGOs said. “We urge the government to stand firm and further increase investment in affordable and social housing. Housing is not a commodity, it is a human right. And it’s time Malta’s housing policies reflected that reality.”

