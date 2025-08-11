UNHCR funding crisis hits Malta branch

The Malta office of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, is curtailing some of its operations as the international organisation deals with an ongoing funding crisis.

A spokesperson for UNHCR Malta said details of the new operational plan for Malta are still “under review” but support services such as public relations will be coordinated by the office in Italy.

“As has been the case for many humanitarian organisations, UNHCR’s global presence has been impacted by the ongoing funding crisis,” the spokesperson confirmed.

The news filtered through last week when the communications office of UNHCR Malta informed journalists that any future communication should go through the Italian office.

Nonetheless, the spokesperson confirmed that the UNHCR will continue to maintain an operational presence and office in Malta. The UNHCR has been actively present in Malta since 2005.

“While the details of the new operational plan for Malta are still under review, UNHCR’s Malta operations remain active and functioning, providing services to people of concern to our mandate. In the interim and moving forward, support services, such as that of public information, are being coordinated by the Italy multi-country office,” the spokesperson said.

During a press briefing in Geneva last month, UNHCR's Director of External Relations Dominique Hyde said that following major cuts to humanitarian budgets worldwide, up to 11.6 million refugees and others forced to flee, risk losing access this year to direct humanitarian assistance from UNHCR.

Hyde was quoting from a report that showed how UNHCR funding requirements for 2025 are $10.6 billion and at the midpoint of the year, only 23% had been met.

The UNHCR called on governments to step up contributions to enable the organisation to meet the growing demands of displaced people.

Although the report did not name countries that have slashed contributions, the funding crisis was compounded after the US, which provided 40% of UNHCR’s funding last year, dramatically cut its contribution.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump’s administration has made funding cuts to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and its aid programmes worldwide in what it says is part of its broader plan to remove wasteful spending.

UNHCR said it has had to stop or suspend about $1.4bn worth of aid programmes, including a 60% reduction in financial aid and emergency relief supplies in many countries, including Sudan, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The UNHCR works in several areas all over the world, providing aid, humanitarian support and services to refugees.