Bartolo slams withdrawal of Mellieħa square masterplan by MTA: ‘Partisanship won’

Former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo has blamed partisan politics for killing off the Mellieħa square masterplan, calling its withdrawal a “wrong decision” and a “lost opportunity” for the locality.

Bartolo, who also contests the Mellieħa district, said the plan for Misraħ il-Parroċċa, the main square by the parish church, was designed to bring order, balance and aesthetic uniformity to the space. Instead, he said, “political blindness” prevented the community from “pulling the rope in the same direction” for Mellieħa’s benefit.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) withdrew the planning application earlier this month, citing the need for “additional analysis” by the Mellieħa local council and other stakeholders. The application submitted last year, faced objections from residents, the mayor and opposition MP Robert Cutajar, who warned that the square risked being taken over by the private sector.

Bartolo rejected criticism the plan would have increased the number of tables and chairs or removed parking spaces. He said it would have reduced existing numbers, set clear limits for each operator and maintained parking, while creating a fairer allocation between establishments.

“At present, operators can apply individually without any limit, and some already exceed what is permitted,” Bartolo said. “Perhaps those who opposed the masterplan know this and prefer the current situation to proper regulation. Time will tell.”

The former minister said the masterplan included discussions on the type of outdoor furniture to be used, limits on how far operators could extend, and rules for uniformity in appearance. It also contained provisions for when furniture should be removed, such as during the setting up for the village feast.

According to Bartolo, the plan would have created “a better balance between everyone” and ensured the regenerated square, delivered after years of empty promises, was enjoyed more by the general public.

He ended with two questions he said Mellieħa residents were quietly asking: what will be the local council’s position when new applications arrive, and why did the current council not back the original plan?

“The answer is simple – political blindness won over common sense,” Bartolo said.