Second turtle nest of the season sees 65 turtles hatched

The second turtle nest of 2025, originally found on June 30 at Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra, has fully hatched.

The nest was excavated on Sunday by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and Nature Trust Malta (NTM).

“These results are made possible through the hard work of ERA and Nature Trust Malta officials who are present on site 24/7 to protect the nest. Thanks to everyone involved,” ERA said in a facebook post.

In June, Johanna, a loggerhead sea turtle observed Nature Trust’s FEE Malta volunteers, was seen laying a second nest at Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra.

This is the second of four nests that have hatched in the 2025 season.

Ramla l-Ħamra, one of Gozo’s most popular beaches, has become a safe site for nesting turtles in recent years. The hatching comes after weeks of careful monitoring and protection.

Officials from ERA and Nature Trust Malta remain on duty at all hours to ensure the safety of the hatchlings and to support Malta’s efforts in protecting marine wildlife.