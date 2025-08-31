Borg proposes rent-to-own scheme, pledges end to pension injustices

Alex Borg has announced a series of housing proposals and pension reforms as he campaigns to become the next leader of the Nationalist Party.

Speaking during an interview on NET TV on Sunday, he promised to tackle what he described as the country’s biggest challenges facing young people and the elderly.

“One of the biggest issues, especially for young people, is affordable accommodation,” Borg said. “Everywhere you go, you meet young workers, single parents, all telling you about the problem of being able to afford having their own home.”

He outlined his vision for Malta during what he called a “beautiful, positive campaign” that has shown the party is still alive with great enthusiasm among party members.

Borg said he has travelled across Malta and Gozo speaking to different sectors of society, confirming his view that housing affordability remains a critical national issue.

Borg proposed several housing schemes, including a rent-to-own programme where the government would provide properties to first-time buyers who would start by renting, with rental payments going towards eventual ownership.

He also suggested an equity-sharing model where the government could help with deposits or buy half of a property, allowing buyers to purchase the government’s share back over time without interest.

“Today you find properties costing €300,000 to €400,000, and to buy this property you need to have €30,000 to €40,000 available, which is impossible unless you have parents who can help you,” he explained.

On pensions, Borg promised to address what he called the injustice facing those born before 1962, who receive lower pensions despite having paid full social contributions throughout their working lives.

He pledged that a Nationalist government led by him would immediately end this disparity. “Anyone who paid contributions throughout their life should receive the same. This injustice must stop immediately,” he stated.

The candidate also outlined internal party reforms, including reintroducing the positions of party deputy leader for parliamentary affairs and the a more decentralised leadership structure. He proposed appointing a technical committee to address the party’s financial situation and a chief executive officer to oversee commercial operations.

Borg emphasised his commitment to inclusive politics, saying he would welcome anyone of goodwill who wants to contribute to Malta and Gozo, regardless of their past political affiliation. He specifically reached out to former Labour supporters who feel the party has lost its moral fibre.

The leadership candidate acknowledged the party must reconnect with young voters, noting that many aged 16 to 30 who can now vote in general elections have not seen the Nationalist Party as their natural home in recent years.

On the country's development, Borg criticised what he termed "exaggerated development" that has harmed Malta's identity and heritage.

He called for a clear long-term plan that balances economic development with environmental protection, saying the government's biggest mistake was separating these two aspects of society.