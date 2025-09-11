Abela meets with Gozitan stakeholders for pre-budget consultation

Prime Minister Robert Abela held a pre-budget consultation meeting with Gozitan stakeholders on Wednesday.

“The government is committed to continue building a stronger, more resilient Gozitan economy, improving quality of life, and preserving the island’s unique identity,” Abela told stakeholders.

During the discussion with members of the Gozo Regional Committee, the Prime Minister addressed a number of key issues, including how to further tackle the island’s challenges effectively.

The committee members presented the government with several proposals, built around key pillars, including accessibility and connectivity, economic diversification and digitalisation, human capital and workforce development, employee well-being within Gozitan enterprises, and the safeguarding of property and cultural heritage.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Abela referred to the economic progress being registered in Gozo, highlighting two main indicators that of employment as well as tourism.

He noted that in 2013, almost 750 people in Gozo were registering for work, whereas today that number has fallen to just over 50.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continue promoting initiatives and measures in the coming months and years to strengthen Gozo’s human resources. This will include efforts to attract more high-value workers and start-ups, while also investing in upskilling and reskilling of the existing workforce.

Abela also highlighted the investment being made in new schools, while reiterating the government’s commitment to placing open and green spaces at the heart of Gozitan communities. In this context, he referred to a series of projects, including those financed through the Fund for Sustainable Urban Development, from which Gozo will benefit from an investment of €60 million.

Turning to tourism, Abela emphasised the sector remains one of the main pillars of Gozo’s economy. He noted that by the second quarter of this year, the number of guests staying in Gozitan hotels had increased by 23%, while the number of nights spent grew by 17%. This means that Gozo is registering stronger tourism activity than that registers in Malta

He reiterated the government will ensure the continued development of a sustainable economic model for Gozo. He referred to Malta’s Vision 2050 as well as to the Gozo Strategy: An Island of Villages, both of which present a concrete vision for a stronger, more resilient Gozitan economy that improves quality of life while safeguarding the island’s identity. Dr Abela also stressed that both physical and digital connectivity remain crucial to attracting higher-value activity to Gozo.

Ministers Owen Bonnici, Anton Refalo, Silvio Schembri, Clint Camilleri, Byron Camilleri, Clyde Caruana, and Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, MP Abigail Camilleri, as well as the Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mark Mallia, were also present for the meeting.