Earthquake southeast of Malta rattles island

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Malta on Monday.

The Seismic Monitoring & Research Group of the University of Malta recorded the earthquake at 11:55am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded to the south-east of Malta, and is closer to Misrata in Libya. The epicentre was around 9km deep.

Two other earthquakes were reported in the area on 30 August and 11 September.

Malta has been shaken by a number of earthquakes in 2025, with one of them having its epicentre at Mellieħa last April.