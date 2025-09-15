Alex Borg meets Roberta Metsola at PN HQ
The pair discussed their “vision for a better Malta and Gozo,” as well as what Borg will be working on within the PN
Opposition leader Alex Borg has met with the European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola.
In a post on Facebook, Borg said that he welcomed Metsola at PN HQ.
Borg is seemingly spending his first few days as PN leader in meetings with people. On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that Borg's election brought about a "wave of enthusiasm" within the PN that was unseen in many years.
Borg has also been on a media tour, giving interviews with various news outlets. His first interview as PN leader was on Xtra.