Alex Borg meets Roberta Metsola at PN HQ

The pair discussed their “vision for a better Malta and Gozo,” as well as what Borg will be working on within the PN

matthew_farrugia
15 September 2025, 2:07pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Alex Borg)

Opposition leader Alex Borg has met with the European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola.

In a post on Facebook, Borg said that he welcomed Metsola at PN HQ.

The pair discussed their “vision for a better Malta and Gozo,” as well as what Borg will be working on within the PN.

Borg is seemingly spending his first few days as PN leader in meetings with people. On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that Borg's election brought about a "wave of enthusiasm" within the PN that was unseen in many years. 

Borg has also been on a media tour, giving interviews with various news outlets. His first interview as PN leader was on Xtra.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
