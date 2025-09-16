Parliament begins discussing tougher penalties for driving illegalities

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri pledged a tougher stance on reckless driving, warning that those who endanger lives on Malta’s roads will face stiffer penalties and more frequent roadside checks.

As parliament began to discuss proposed amendments to the Traffic Regulations Ordinance on Tuesday, Camilleri said government’s priority was to protect families, workers, and pedestrians using the road network responsibly.

Among the measures outlined were random roadside drug and alcohol tests that no longer require reasonable suspicion, tougher fines for driving under the influence, and powers for prosecutors to request licence suspensions while cases are ongoing.

Camilleri also said suspended sentences will no longer be an option for drivers found guilty of causing a fatality while intoxicated.

The minister defended government’s continued “zero tolerance” approach to drug driving, but acknowledged questions raised by doctors.

They warned that a blanket policy could unfairly penalise people using prescription medication or medical cannabis who are fit to drive but still test positive.

Camilleri said such concerns were being taken seriously and would be discussed at committee stage, but stressed that deterrence must remain strong.

Camilleri explained that the equipment that will be used to conduct the testing is already used abroad.

The proposals build on earlier government initiatives, including doubling of fines for major traffic offences in 2023 and the creation of a specialised road policing unit.

Police carried out more than 2,300 road checks by August this year, and 38,000 fines were issued for driving while using a mobile phone.

Camilleri said enforcement would continue to rise but called for a broader cultural shift, as he urged drivers to think before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

Shadow minister says penalties should also be harsher on sober negligent drivers

In his response, Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Darren Carabott noted that unfortunately, the bill being discussed in parliament only exists after families lost loved ones due to abusive drivers.

However, a major issue Carabott noted was that the bill does nothing to deter sober drivers from reckless driving that is seen every day on Maltese roads.

Moreover, he stated that the law outlined in the bill only comes into effect after someone dies. Carabott explained that someone caught driving at 120km/hr on a residential road will not be affected by the bill.

The PN MP also called for proper enforcement that will truly lead to the prevention of road deaths and permanent injuries.