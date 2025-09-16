CrediaBank to acquire HSBC Malta for €200 million

HSBC Bank Malta announced that CrediaBank is set to acquire HSBC Continental Europe's (HBCE) 70.03% majority shareholding in the bank for a total consideration of €200 million.

Following this acquisition, CrediaBank will present minority shareholders with the option to sell their shares at €1.44 per share. Meanwhile, CrediaBank will pay €0.793 for HBCE’s 70.03% share of the company.

Minority shareholders will have the choice to either accept this offer or retain their shares, which will continue to be listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.

The €1.44 price tag for minority shareholders’ shares is based on the HCBC’s trading prices up to September 15, 2025, and will remain fixed regardless of future share price movements.

CrediaBank, which was formerly known as Attica Bank, has assured HSBC that it intends to keep the existing management team and maintain the bank’s listing on the Malta Stock Exchange. CrediaBank has also committed to retaining the bank's employees on materially the same terms for at least two years following the completion of the sale.

CrediaBank, Greece's fifth-largest bank by total assets, serves approximately 300,000 active corporate and retail customers through 65 retail branches and 5 business centres across Greece. CrediaBank had also acquired HSBC Greece through Pancreta Bank in 2023.

HSBC Malta stated that the sale is anticipated to conclude by the end of 2026.

HSBC Malta had announced that CrediaBank was its preferred bidder in August. That development was welcomed by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who said that the entry of a new and experienced player in the local banking sector should contribute to foster healthy competition and integrate Malta’s financial system within the European market.

CrediaBank’s CEO, Eleni Vrettou ensured a smooth integration into the local market, directing investment to Malta, introducing new products, upgrading infrastructure, and maintaining international connectivity for customers. Vrettou also spoke of the company’s commitment to HSBC Malta’s employees.