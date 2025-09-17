menu

Economy allows government to present Budget for the long-term: Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela meets Chamber of Commerce ahead of next month’s budget

karl_azzopardi
17 September 2025, 4:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Prime Minister Robert Abela and various government officials meeting with the Chamber of Commerce (Photo: DOI)
Prime Minister Robert Abela and various government officials meeting with the Chamber of Commerce (Photo: DOI)

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday said the country’s strong financial and economic performance will help government present a Budget focused on long-term initiatives.

In a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, Abela said challenges brought about by rapid economic growth will continue to be addressed.

He stressed Malta’s economy is increasingly attracting capital-intensive investment based on knowledge and added value.

“Our country is attracting investment in new economic sectors driven by innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability,” Abela said.

The PM also highlighted the importance of ensuring Malta remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, noting that in recent years FDI has grown significantly, with the number of jobs created through such investment having doubled.

“As we have always done, we will continue to be a shield for enterprises. We will keep strengthening support from public entities such as Malta Enterprise and others, while remaining assertive on the unique needs and challenges we face as an island nation. At European level, we will keep ensuring that our enterprises and investors are not placed at a competitive disadvantage. Maintaining a level playing field is essential,” he said.

Abela also thanked the Chamber of Commerce for their cooperation and input in various public consultations.

Also present for the meeting were the Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, Ministers Silvio Schembri, Clint Camilleri, Byron Camilleri, Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana, Jonathan Attard, and Chris Bonett, and the Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister Mark Mallia.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.