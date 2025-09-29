Impact assessment required for massive offshore fish farm with Israeli interest

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has ruled that a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required for a proposed large-scale offshore fish farm 22km off the south-east coast of Malta.

The authority cited the scale of the project, its location within a marine Special Protection Area (SPA), and uncertainties over its environmental impacts as justification.

The project, covering a footprint of around 90,000 square metres, foresees the installation of four, square platforms each measuring 100 metres by 100 metres, connected to four submerged cages measuring 50 metres by 50 metres.

The platforms would rise about 20 metres above sea level, with gantry cranes extending their maximum height to 36 metres. Each structure would host offices, a helipad, photovoltaic panels, and lifeboats. Once fully operational, the farm could produce between 5,000 and 8,000 tonnes of fish annually.

The farm would adopt a multi-trophic system, with fish reared in upper cages and crustaceans in the lower sections feeding on detritus from the fish, helping to clear the seabed of residual material.

The feeding process will be fully automated, with infrared sensors dispensing feed according to the fish’s condition, life stage, and target weight. The cages’ position and depth will be adjustable, allowing them to be submerged further during rough seas to reduce damage, minimise losses, and limit stress on the fish. Once mature, the animals will be transported directly from the platform to clients’ vessels.

The developers indicated that the cages could also be used for scientific research and for cultivating ingredients for the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, depending on demand. However, the exact species to be reared remains unspecified.

While bluefin tuna, sea bass, and sea bream were cited as potential candidates, according to ERA the lack of clarity makes it difficult to determine the scale and nature of the environmental impacts.

The site lies within the marine SPA known as Żona fil-Baħar fil-Lvant, an area important for seabirds such as the Scopoli’s shearwater (Calonectris diomedea) and the European storm petrel (Hydrobates pelagicus). ERA highlighted potential risks from noise, night-time lighting, helicopter traffic, and vessel activity, all of which could disturb or disorient seabirds during their breeding season.

Other uncertainties include the effects of fish feed and excreta on water quality, possible accumulation of organic matter on the seabed, risks of oil slicks from thaw water, and marine litter from gear loss or packaging waste. Impacts from shading, mooring blocks, and possible alterations to hydrodynamic conditions were also identified as requiring detailed study.

In view of these concerns, ERA concluded that both an EIA and an Appropriate Assessment under the Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations are necessary before the project can proceed.

The project is being proposed by Seaculture Ltd, which is owned by the Israel-based Dagat Hayam Holdings and two Maltese companies, Abalone Limited and Octupine Limited. Abalone is part-owned by Joseph M Sammut, a former Labour Party MP, while Octupine is owned by Pierre Balzan, whose Melita Marine Group is involved in yachting and shipyard projects.

The directors of Seaculture Ltd are Maor Hemmo and Ron Barouch Yehochua Meshoulam, both Israeli nationals.