Malta's abortion laws second most restrictive in Europe

Malta ranked second from the bottom among 53 European countries in terms of abortion rights, according to the European Abortion Policy Atlas 2025.

The Atlas, produced by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network (IPPF EN), evaluates countries and territories based on legal frameworks, service availability, and access to information.

In the 2025 Atlas, Malta scored 3.7%, placing it just above Andorra (0%) and below Poland (18.6%). This marks a small increase from its 2021 score of 0%, which reflected a total ban on abortion with no legal exceptions.

Malta’s 2025 score reflects the 2023 legislation allowing abortion when the woman’s life is at risk, provided agreement from three medical specialists. Despite this legal change, Malta remains one of the most restrictive countries in Europe, where abortion is not permitted even when the mother’s health is endangered by pregnancy.

In contrast, Gibraltar’s score jumped from 8% in 2021 to 58.6% after the territory effectively depenalised abortion, allowing it within the first 12 weeks if the woman’s “mental or physical health is at risk” and after 12 weeks if her life is at risk. San Marino’s score also surged from 22% in 2021 to 60% following a referendum in which 77% of voters supported fully decriminalising abortion.

The Atlas provides detailed assessments of each country, including Malta, across four key aspects. In terms of legal status, abortion remains largely criminalised, with strict penalties in place. Regarding access, abortion is not available on request, and legal restrictions significantly limit service availability. Under clinical care and service delivery, Malta does not provide medical abortion, and abortion via telemedicine is not permitted, further restricting safe care. Finally, in the information category, the Maltese government does not provide reliable online information on abortion services, creating additional barriers for those seeking care.

The situation across Europe

Across Europe, the Atlas finds that only nine countries continue to regulate abortion under criminal codes, exposing patients and providers to potential penalties. Abortion is available on request in 43 countries, but only eight impose no mandatory barriers, such as waiting periods, compulsory counselling, or third-party authorisation. Twenty-three countries cover abortion under national health insurance. While 22 governments provide reliable online information on abortion services, only seven offer legal protection against harassment around clinics.

Countries such as Sweden (94.6%), France (85.2%), and the Netherlands (80.3%) top the rankings, with comprehensive legal protections, accessible services, and government-provided information. The Atlas recommends that countries decriminalise abortion, remove it from penal codes, and ensure coverage under national health systems. It also advises eliminating medically unnecessary obstacles, such as waiting periods or third-party approvals, and providing accurate, government-led information on abortion services. Implementing these reforms would improve access to safe and legal abortion and help align national policies with international standards.

Socialists single out Poland but ignore Malta

The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament referred to the Atlas in a public statement on social media, highlighting the stark divide in Europe between countries that respect women’s autonomy and those that criminalise abortion. The S&D statement, which singled out Poland but not Malta, emphasised that abortion restrictions harm women, undermine equality, and threaten democracy, calling for safe, legal, and accessible abortion across all European countries.