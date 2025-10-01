Food couriers to be unionised and protected by collective agreement, minister says

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced that food couriers working with platforms such as Bolt and Wolt will soon be unionised and covered by a collective agreement.

In a Facebook post, Camilleri said government has been firm in recent months on regulating the sector, stressing there is “no room for abuse.” He noted that authorities had even refused new applications from platforms employing food couriers, despite criticism.

Following a recent meeting, Camilleri said he was informed that the next step will see every worker in the sector, along with the platform they work for, becoming part of a union and protected by a collective agreement. He described this as a positive development, adding that government will continue to insist on a “level playing field” among all workers in Malta.

“We will remain vigilant,” the minister said, reiterating that abuse will not be tolerated.

In summer, Bolt and Wolt signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association to promote regulatory compliance among delivery fleets.

Under the agreement, MDFOA will lead the implementation of the seal of standards, supported by an independent auditing firm that will evaluate fleet practices and develop performance scorecards.

At the time, the MDFOA was discussing with the General Workers Union a potential collective bargaining agreement to protect courier rights and improve labour conditions across the platforms.

The minister did not say which union will be tasked with organising the couriers and protecting them with a collective agreement.