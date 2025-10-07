Qawra drug bust: Police discover additional 150 packets of suspected cannabis

Investigations into Monday’s drug trafficking bust in Triq il-Maskli, Qawra have continued in recent hours with police finding an additional 150 packets containing cannabis.

In connection with this case, police have arrested and are keeping in custody a 39-year-old Ethiopian man after finding €15,000 worth of cannabis and an additional €64,000 in cash, in a raid on Monday.

From further searches carried out on Tuesday at the alleged offender’s property, the police seized around 150 packets of suspected cannabis, in circumstances that were ready to be trafficked, as well as another amount of cash.

Investigations by police are still ongoing.