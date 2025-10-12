Public condemns shooting of falcon in front of its owner, tourists
According to falconer Lawrence Formosa, his peregrine tiercel, Vallette, was struck mid-flight on Saturday
Many have expressed their outrage after a falcon was shot down in front of its owner and four tourists.
According to falconer Lawrence Formosa, his peregrine tiercel, Vallette, was struck mid-flight on Saturday. The bird, which had been showing promising progress in training, survived the shooting and is currently recovering.
“Today is another black day for our family and for falconry in Malta,” the falconer said. “Nearly all falconers have given up because of these repeated incidents. The situation has become unbearable.”
Formosa praised the swift intervention of the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) police, who responded immediately and are working to identify the suspect.
Meanwhile, hunting NGO, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu (KSU) condemned the incident, saying, “This is not hunting.”
“KSU notes and unreservedly condemns this despicable act totally unrelated to hunting that has caused harm to everyone, not least to hunters and trappers.”
The organisation expressed its solidarity with Formosa, and appealed to the public to come forward with information that could identify the shooter.