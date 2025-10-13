Commuters stuck in traffic along central Malta after heavy rain

Commuters are facing heavy traffic along Malta’s central region following heavy rainfall throughout most of Monday.

Rainwater accumulated and flooded parts of Malta, notably in Msida and Mrieħel, as motorists were urged to avoid the areas, especially the Msida Flyover construction site.

On Monday afternoon, traffic persists as commuters make their way home, with queues stretching from the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass all the way up to the St Julian’s tunnels.

Heavy traffic was also reported along both sides of the Sliema seafront.

Meanwhile, no major accidents were reported according to a Transport Malta spokesperson.