Health Ministry launches annual vaccination campaign

The Ministry for Health has launched its annual seasonal vaccination campaign.

This year, the campaign will once again offer three essential vaccines free of charge to all eligible individuals.

The influenza vaccine, updated annually to match the most prevalent strains, will be available to everyone aged six months and over.

The COVID-19 vaccine, which has been updated to include the latest variants (LP 8.1), will also be offered to those aged six months and above. In addition, the Pneumococcal 20 (PCV20) vaccine will provide lifelong protection against serious infections such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis, and will be available to everyone aged 18 and over.

The vaccination programme is crucial in reducing preventable diseases, particularly among vulnerable groups such as older adults, people with chronic conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

Adults may receive the vaccine daily between 1 pm and 7 pm at Health Centres across Malta and Gozo.

Children aged six months to eight years will be able to access the service starting 8 November 2025, between 8 am and 5p.m., at the Floriana, Mosta, Ċensu Moran (Paola) and Rabat (Gozo) Health Centres.

Minister for Health and Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela encouraged the public to take full advantage of the free vaccination services

“Vaccination is an important step we can all take to protect ourselves and those we love,” Abela said. “I encourage everyone to visit their nearest health centre or family doctor and benefit from this important public health initiative.”

For more information, contact Primary Health Care on 2123 1231.