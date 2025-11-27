UMASA announce directives for University of Malta staff

The University of Malta Academic Staff Association has issued directives to academic staff following a lack of agreement with government during collective agreement negotiations.

Staff members are being told not to organise or attend any administrative or management meetings.

The association said it is announcing directives after the financial proposal that they received from the government was “far below their expectations.”

They said they gave the government another week to revise their proposal, but according to the association, no new proposal has since been received.

At the beginning of November, the association declared an industrial dispute with the University of Malta, citing a lack of progress in negotiations over a financial package. UMASA had said the decision followed more than a year of waiting for a response from the university regarding its financial demands.

Meetings such as departmental, faculty, institute, centre or school meetings, and any other staff or board meetings are part of the directives.

However, they said that research ethics, recruitment, promotion, and retirement extension boards are excluded from these directives.