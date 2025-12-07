‘Positively’ surprising dolphin behaviour as investigation clears Mediterraneo of failures

An investigation into Mediterraneo Marine Park has found its dolphins and sea lion are generally well cared for, with experts reporting strong animal-trainer relationships and appropriate welfare practices.

The report, seen exclusively by MaltaToday, also shows the facilities where the animals are housed and perform, while requiring some improvements, meet established European standards.

The investigation, carried out between 17 to 19 September, was led by dolphin expert Manuel Garcia Hartmann and Director for Animal Welfare Joseph John Vella. Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Welfare Alicia Bugeja Said had announced the investigation following a petition by animal rights activists, raising concerns over the dolphins’ welfare.

Activists had claimed the facility was poorly run, with deteriorating infrastructure. International NGO Marine Connection which works for the conservation, protection, and welfare of dolphins, whales and porpoises globally, had even called for the facility’s closure and for the dolphins to be rehomed in a seaside sanctuary.

The assessment was based on regulations issued by the European Association for Aquatic Mammals (EAAM) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. The investigation involved the evaluation of staffing levels, medical records, infrastructure, environmental quality, enrichment programmes, euthanasia policies and licensing procedures.

Welfare checks on dolphins followed the Dolphin-WET protocol, a specialised evaluation tool for bottlenose dolphins under human care. Manuel Garcia Hartmann had been one of the document’s authors.

‘Positively’ surprising social behaviour among dolphins

The park currently houses five male dolphins: Sol (27), Ninu (15), Cha (14), Rohan-Ulisse (6) and Luqa (6), and one sea lion, Junior.

According to the report, trainers and veterinarians have “excellent knowledge and an excellent relationship with the animals”. Conflict among the dolphins was described as rare and limited to normal hierarchical behaviour.

The experts recorded affiliative behaviours, including pair swimming and flipper rubbing, particularly between the pairs Rohan-Ulisse and Luqa, and Ninu and Cha. Sol, the oldest dolphin, was more solitary, which the report said was typical for older males, though he did engage in occasional pair swimming.

“I was very positively surprised by the social cohesion in both dolphin groups,” Hartmann wrote, noting that all-male dolphin groups often show more competitive than affiliative behaviour. He credited trainers for helping create “compatible male groups”.

It was also noted that dolphins raised in captivity prefer and feel safer in smaller pools. Psychological welfare indicators were also positive. Dolphins were seen engaging with toys, displaying healthy swimming patterns and willingly participating in shows.

The report noted animals who do not wish to perform are allowed to do so.

Permanent kidney damage linked to 2021 lead poisoning

The investigation also sought to analyse the physical wellbeing of the dolphins and sealion.

One of the key factors in the investigation was the 2021 lead poisoning incident, which resulted in the deaths of three dolphins at the facility.

A separate investigation into the case had shown lead pellets of 2-3mm diameter were stuck in the dolphins' teeth, which led to the diagnosis of lead toxicosis. The lead pellets were being used by some scuba divers as weights.

Among the surviving dolphins, only Rohan-Ulisse is reported to suffer from a permanent kidney-related condition linked to the incident. The report shows the dolphin is receiving specialised medical care for the condition, and its health has now stabilised.

Dolphin interactions

One of the marine park’s main attractions provides visitors the chance to enter the pool, while accompanied by a trainer, to interact with the dolphins.

Investigators explained groups are limited to around six people and interactions are educational.

Under new zoo rules, the petting of dangerous animals is only allowed if approved by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate. But dolphins are not classified as dangerous animals, and so interactions do not require approval.

Regular health checks

Daily medical checks take place at the park, including frequent blood tests processed internationally.

Examinations regularly cover the dolphins’ eyes, blowholes and skin. All animals were said to be fully compliant with trainers and veterinarians and to approach willingly when called.

Each dolphin receives an individualised diet based on its target weight, using high-quality fish.

Facilities: Good water quality, minor issues

The investigation also looked into facility layouts, life-support systems, pumps, chlorination and water circulation. Water quality was deemed very good, with only minor improvements recommended to address small fluctuations.

Environmental samples are regularly tested at accredited laboratories. Concerns which had been raised by activists about murky water and algae blooms were dismissed by experts, who found that minimal chlorination is beneficial to the dolphins.

Microbial presence supports skin and organ health, and overly clear water can potentially harm the dolphins’ retinas.

The dolphinarium, where the dolphins normally stay, is roofed, providing shade, but the open lagoon lacks a tented structure. The report recommends installing one to reduce reflectivity.

All pumps were functioning, and faulty ones are replaced when necessary. However, investigators advised adding a backup system to minimise downtime. They noted that failing to install recommended upgrades would not affect licensing, but improvements are already under way and will require time to complete.

With the marine park being in close vicinity to the Splash and Fun Waterpark, where especially during summer months thousands descend as music blares from speakers, investigators were asked about its impact on the animals.

They explained sound checks during peak times were well below the 80-decibel threshold.

Junior the Sea Lion

The investigation looked into the welfare of Junior, the Mediterraneo Marine Park’s sole sea lion.

Unlike the dolphins, whose welfare was assessed using the Dolphin-WET tool, there is no equivalent recognised assessment for sea lions.

Therefore, they relied on veterinary expertise, behavioural observation and physical examinations to determine Junior’s wellbeing.

According to the report, Junior, who is ironically the park’s oldest resident having been born in 2003 is in “good overall health”, showing strong indicators of physical and psychological welfare.

His skin and coat were described as well maintained, with no signs of irritation or infection.

Examiners reported good, healthy mobility with no abnormal behaviour. Junior does show age-related conditions, including mild cataracts, which veterinarians said are expected in older sea lions.

Despite these signs of ageing, the review highlighted that his body condition remains “very good”, noting normal weight, muscle tone and hydration levels.

Behavioural observations conducted during the site visit found that Junior interacts calmly with trainers and responds consistently to cues. Investigators said the relationship between the sea lion and his caretakers reflects trust and familiarity, with Junior displaying no signs of stress or avoidance.

Experts also emphasised that Junior is never required to perform if he shows disinterest or reluctance. His participation in demonstrations is voluntary, and evaluators observed that he opts in willingly on most occasions.

The report further confirmed that Junior was not affected by the 2021 lead-poisoning incident that impacted some of the park’s dolphins.

The report also recommends Junior be moved to a new enclosure, which the park’s management told investigators is already being built.