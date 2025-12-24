Over 7,000 elderly patients in care homes receive their Christmas gifts

More than 7,000 elderly people living in care homes have been given Christmas gifts as part of a nationwide initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to create a sense of community and solidarity while bringing joy to those currently residing in care homes.

This was organised by the Welfare Committee and Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC).

Each resident received a package of personal hygiene products and a Christmas card featuring a personalised message of well wishes. Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius, was among those who handed out the gifts alongside ministry administrators.

During the event, Agius Galea explained that this is a fundamental part of government’s commitment to providing holistic care, which ensures that the social and emotional needs of the elderly are also met.

He said that the happiness observed on the faces of the residents when they receive a gift shows the humanity that the department seeks to deliver.

Permanent Secretary Renzo De Gabriele further stressed the importance of such gestures, noting that they are instrumental in reducing loneliness among the elderly population.

He stated that these initiatives help to strengthen the value of unity between different generations and foster a deeper sense of respect for the elderly.