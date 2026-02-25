Malta cannot continue to overlook its growing loneliness crisis
Loneliness has emerged as one of the most widespread yet poorly understood public health concerns of modern times. Despite Malta’s image as a society built on strong family ties and close communities, it is not immune to this phenomenon. Evidence from national research conducted over the last eight years indicates that the country is confronting a deepening and expanding epidemic that cuts across generations, income levels and social groups.
Last week, Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, party spokesperson for loneliness, introduced a private member’s bill that formally recognises loneliness as a national social issue. The proposal is both timely and necessary.
For years, academics, social operators and mental health professionals have stressed that loneliness is far more than a fleeting emotion. It is a measurable social condition with serious consequences for both physical and mental wellbeing. The body of evidence is now too compelling for policymakers to dismiss, and occasional isolated initiatives are clearly insufficient.
Longitudinal national surveys carried out in 2019, 2022 and 2025 by Marilyn Clark, Anna Grech, myself and a number of research officers within the Faculty for Social Wellbeing provide the clearest insight into Malta’s reality. The most recent findings indicate that more than half of Maltese residents aged 11 and over experience some level of loneliness, with a considerable proportion falling into moderate or severe categories. This points not to a marginal problem but to a structural social challenge affecting hundreds of thousands of people.
At the same time, the 2025 data highlights a striking paradox. Most respondents report having social contact—85.1% have someone to talk to about everyday concerns, while 74.2% feel supported during difficult times, and 76.7% believe they have sufficient friends or acquaintances.
Yet beneath these reassuring figures lies a troubling emotional truth. Roughly one in five individuals report a persistent sense of emptiness, while many others miss close companionship or the simple comfort of another’s presence.
This contradiction reflects what contemporary research consistently shows—loneliness is not determined by the number of relationships a person has, but by the gap between the connections they desire and those they genuinely experience. It is a subjective emotional state, distinct from social isolation, but when prolonged it leads to measurable physical, psychological and even economic consequences.
National findings also reveal that loneliness is unevenly distributed. Young people, especially adolescents, show concerning patterns similar to those observed internationally, demonstrating that constant digital connectivity cannot replace meaningful human interaction. Older adults facing retirement, bereavement or shrinking social networks are likewise at heightened risk. Factors such as marital status, disability, financial insecurity and weak community belonging all correlate with higher levels of loneliness and emotional emptiness.
The health consequences are significant. Chronic loneliness is linked to depression, anxiety, cardiovascular illness, weakened immunity and premature death. Beyond individual suffering, it also generates economic costs through increased healthcare demand, lower productivity and broader social strain. Loneliness is therefore not merely a private emotional struggle but a national public health issue.
Equally worrying is the decline in community participation. Only about a quarter of respondents report belonging to organisations such as NGOs, youth groups or sports clubs. These are spaces traditionally associated with solidarity, mutual support and a sense of belonging. As civic engagement weakens, informal support networks also erode, leaving individuals increasingly vulnerable to isolation even in densely populated settings like Malta.
Within this context, the private member’s bill intent to recognise loneliness carries real significance. While the Nationalist Party’s Bill is not a complete solution, it represents a crucial institutional starting point. Official recognition places responsibility on the state to coordinate prevention, early intervention and community-building efforts rather than leaving individuals to cope alone.
Effective responses must extend beyond clinical care. Research points to the need for layered strategies that include freely available psychological support, peer companionship programmes, social-skills development, volunteering, community initiatives and technology that strengthens, rather than replaces human connection. Education about loneliness, stronger collaboration among stakeholders, better use of information gathered by family doctors, wider access to talk therapy and renewed neighbourhood engagement are all essential to restoring social cohesion.
Malta still benefits from cultural foundations rooted in family life, faith and community. Yet these strengths cannot be taken for granted. Demographic ageing, economic pressures, changing work patterns and increasingly digital lifestyles are reshaping social relationships. Without deliberate social policy, the unseen bonds that sustain solidarity may gradually weaken.
If Malta wishes to remain a society grounded in dignity, belonging and collective wellbeing, loneliness must be addressed not as an individual failing but as a shared social responsibility.
The evidence is clear, the warning signs are visible, and the human and economic consequences are already emerging. Recognition is only the beginning.
The next step must be decisive, systemic and based on evidence. It must be taken now, rather than postponed for future generations.