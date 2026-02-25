Unlocking potential in empty homes
In recent years, Malta has faced a strain in its housing sector. Property prices, a substantial increase in demand, and affordable rentals have intensified debates about housing policy, urban decay, and the best way to make under-utilised properties contribute positively to the community. One response from the Parliamentary Secretariat for Accommodation, together with the Housing Authority, has been the Rehabilitation of Vacant Units (RVU) scheme—a targeted programme that encourages the refurbishment of long-idle residential units with the dual goal of improving social housing options and concurrently revitalising neighbourhoods.
Leaving these homes unused and even neglected has multiple drawbacks: It wastes built resources, contributes to neighbourhood decline, and does little to ease pressure on the rental market.
The scheme addresses these issues by incentivising owners to bring these properties back into productive use. At its core, the programme targets vacant residential units that have been unoccupied for at least one year and may require significant repair or upgrading to meet basic residential standards.
Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Andy Ellul recently announced that the one-time grant given as part of this scheme will effectively double from €25,000 as at the end of last year to €50,000 from 2026.
This will further incentivise property owners to carry out rehabilitation works such as structural repairs and water and electrical upgrades.
Once refurbished, the property must be leased to the Housing Authority for a period of 10 years, under the Nikru Biex Nassistu scheme. During this lease period, the Housing Authority sublets the home to eligible householders on its social housing waiting list.
This model provides owners with a reliable revenue stream while ensuring properties are professionally maintained and occupied.
The Rehabilitation of Vacant Units Scheme can be considered a symbiotic programme to the Nikru Biex Nassistu scheme, aimed at increasing the stock of social housing on the market.
By enabling the conversion of vacant dwellings into homes for families in need, the scheme helps reduce the social housing waiting list. It also helps sustain vibrant communities by reducing dereliction. It also promotes private investment in property improvement.
Eligibility and application
To qualify for the scheme, a property must generally be a residential dwelling that has been vacant for at least one year and constructed at least 20 years ago.
The dwelling has to be in a state where it can be made suitable for occupation through works covered by the grant.
The property owner has to commit to a 10-year lease with the Housing Authority once rehabilitation is complete.
Prospective applicants must submit a formal application, including relevant plans and documentation, via the Housing Authority’s online portal. Once approved, the grant helps cover a portion of the rehabilitation costs.
The RVU scheme represents a strategic effort to turn empty homes into valuable community assets. By blending state support with private initiative, it aims to enhance social housing capacity, revitalise urban areas, and unlock the potential of long-unused residential stock.