Man, 66, denies sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

A 66-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a series of charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Innocent Sciberras, 66 from Żebbuġ, was arraigned and accused of committing repeated sexual offences between 2019 and 2024 in Siġġiewi, Żebbuġ and other locations.

The charges include carrying out sexual acts without consent, corrupting a minor under the age of 12 and 16, and subjecting the minor to behaviour and sexual acts which were allegedly unwanted and offensive.

It was alleged that the accused took off her clothes and kissed her on the lips. The alleged victim is described as a vulnerable person and is said to suffer from medical conditions, including autism and ADHD. She was around 8 years old when the first offence was committed.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The defence requested a ban on the publication of the accused’s name, arguing that he had been close to the victim’s family for years and that publication could indirectly lead to the identification of the minor.

The prosecution objected, arguing that publishing the accused’s name would not lead to the identification of the victim and that the request appeared intended to shield the accused rather than protect the minor.

The court rejected the request and ruled that the accused’s name may be published. However, the ban on the minor victim’s name remains in force.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the alleged offences date back several years and that strict conditions could be imposed to prevent any contact with the victim.

The prosecution objected, noting the seriousness of the charges, the prior relationship between the accused and the family, and the fact that key witnesses, including the minor and family members, still have to testify.

The court denied bail in view of the gravity of the accusations and the stage of the proceedings.

The defence was led by lawyer Leslie Cuschieri. Police inspectors Ryan Vella and Dorianne Tabone prosecuted. Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the sitting.