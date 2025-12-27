Volunteers hand out 350 meals to people and families in need

Il-Kċina ta’ Marta and 220 volunteers from the Volunteers Office of the Archdiocese of Malta, delivered 350 meals on Christmas Day to people and families in need.

For many beneficiaries, the volunteers were the only visitors they received on Christmas Day. Some told the volunteers that the interaction was their only conversation of the day, while others spoke about ongoing struggles related to illness, loneliness or financial hardship.

The initiative reached 120 different homes, with each delivery including a dessert and a Christmas gift for children in the household. Volunteers delivered the meals directly to beneficiaries’ homes, ensuring that those unable to attend the Christmas lunch organised at the Archbishop’s Curia due to health, mobility or other challenges were not left without a meal.

Organisers said the initiative emphasised human connection.

Volunteers described a number of moving experiences, including locating beneficiaries despite incorrect addresses, identifying health situations and ensuring help reached those in need.

Il-Kċina ta’ Marta forms part of the Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali tal-Arċidjoċesi ta’ Malta (FOSAM) and operates thanks to the support of volunteers and benefactors.

The service provides over 500 meals every week to individuals referred by social care professionals.

Il-Kċina ta’ Marta and the Volunteers Office of the Archdiocese of Malta thanked all volunteers and benefactors for their support.

Members of the public wishing to support the work of Il-Kċina ta’ Marta can do so through donations by clicking here.