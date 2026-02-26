What happens to the cash and drugs confiscated from criminals?

Crime and court reports are among the most read stories. The stacks of cash and cache of drugs confiscated during police raids; photos of accused persons escorted to court allow us to peek into a world many do not know.

Last month, a police raid on multiple residences in Msida, Sliema and Swieqi yielded 13kg of suspected cocaine and cannabis, as well as €387,000 in cash. It was a massive sum of money with notes in large denominations, stacked on each other.

But once this loot and other items believed to have been used in a crime are confiscated by the police, where are they kept during court proceedings? And what happens to the drugs and cash once proceedings end?

A spokesperson for the Court Services Agency (CSA) said that once items are exhibited in court, they are registered at the Exhibits Office.

Following registration, the exhibits, including large sums of cash, are stored in a secure location monitored by CCTV cameras and protected by alarm systems.

The agency is also in the process of introducing RFID tagging as an additional safeguard, aimed at strengthening traceability and accountability in the handling of exhibits. For security reasons, the location of the storage facility cannot be disclosed.

Cash presented as evidence in criminal proceedings remains under the custody of the court throughout the duration of the case. The CSA spokesperson said strict procedures are followed to ensure the integrity of the funds, including formal registration and controlled access to the storage facility. Each movement of an exhibit is logged to maintain a clear chain of custody.

What ultimately happens to the money depends entirely on the order issued by the court in its final judgment.

If the court orders confiscation, the cash is forfeited in favour of the government and transferred in line with the applicable legal and financial procedures. In such cases, the funds cease to be considered exhibits and are processed according to established public finance rules.

If the accused is acquitted, or if the court specifically orders the return of the funds, the money is refunded accordingly. The release of the cash is carried out following verification procedures to ensure it is handed back to the person entitled to receive it.

The procedure for drugs differs. Once proceedings are concluded, the court orders the destruction of the illegal substances in its final judgment.

The destruction process is carried out in accordance with established legal procedures under Chapter 9 of the Laws of Malta. A formal proces-verbal is drawn up documenting every step. The destruction is filmed and photographs are taken to ensure transparency and accountability.

The process takes place in the presence of the inquiring magistrate or the magistrate who delivered the judgment, the registrar of Criminal Courts and the prosecuting officer.