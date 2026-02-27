menu

Motorcycle driver grievously injured after Paola traffic accident

Accident between five vehicles leaves motorcycle driver with grievous injuries

jade_bezzina
27 February 2026, 1:31pm
by Jade Bezzina
1 min read

A 34-year-old motorcycle driver from Gudja, suffered grevious injuries after he was involved in a crash between four other vehicles, on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at around 7:30am, in Vjal Santa Lucija, Raħal Ġdid.

The vehicles involved in the collision were a Fait Doblo driven by a 42-year-old man, a Nissan X-Trail driven by a 44-year-old man, a Peugeot 208 driven by a 24-year-old woman, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Medical teams aided the motorcycle driver before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Jade Bezzina is an intern with MaltaToday. She is pursuing a degree in communications at...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.