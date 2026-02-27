Motorcycle driver grievously injured after Paola traffic accident

A 34-year-old motorcycle driver from Gudja, suffered grevious injuries after he was involved in a crash between four other vehicles, on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at around 7:30am, in Vjal Santa Lucija, Raħal Ġdid.

The vehicles involved in the collision were a Fait Doblo driven by a 42-year-old man, a Nissan X-Trail driven by a 44-year-old man, a Peugeot 208 driven by a 24-year-old woman, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Medical teams aided the motorcycle driver before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.