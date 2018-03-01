Updated | Missing man found

Siblings who reached out on social media for help to find missing father say he has been found

1 March 2018, 3:38pm
Pedro Jimenez has been reported missing by his children
Pedro Jimenez, who went missing in the Marsa area, has been found, according to his son and daughter.

Earlier on Thursday, the siblings reached out to social media users asking for help to locate their father.

In a Facebook post, the siblings, Juan and Annmarie Jimenez said their father was wearing a beige jacket and black trousers when he failed to return home. He also has a beard.

The siblings said their father suffered from dementia and could possibly be in the Valletta, Hamrun and Marsa area.

In a subsequent post on Facebook, the children thanked the people and announced that their father had been found.

