Archbishop Charles Scicluna back in Malta

Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s first public engagement after undergoing gallbladder surgery in Chile is the pilgrimage in Isla on 9 March, the Curia said.

Scicluna returned from the South American country on Friday afternoon, the Curia said in a statement.

He will lead the traditional pilgrimage with the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Isla next week.

Scicluna is in good health and recovering from the keyhole surgery he underwent in Chile to have his gallbladder removed.

The archbishop was tasked by Pope Francis to meet the victims of Chilean priest Fr Fernando Karadima, who was convicted in 2011 for abusing a number of boys.

Scicluna had to look into accusations that Bishop Juan Barros covered up crimes against minors.

But while in Chile, the archbishop suffered pain in his abdomen and had to be admitted to hospital. He was operated on, a day later.