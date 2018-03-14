Rent for public toilets costs government over €22,000 a year

Minister for Infrastructure and Capital Projects Ian Borg provided a list of buildings rented by the government and their costs

tia_reljic
14 March 2018, 6:23pm
by Tia Reljic

The government spends over €22,000 annually for rent for public conveniences, numbers presented by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg have shown.

The majority of the restrooms are rented from the Cleansing Department, and prices vary from €34 to €1,374 per year for different conveniences.

The most expensive one appears to be in Guardamangia Square, Pieta.

Borg was responding to a parliamentary question put forward by Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina, who asked the minister to list the buildings rented by the government from 2013 onwards.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Parliament to discuss bill amending ‘outdated, restrictive’ embryo act after Easter
National

Parliament to discuss bill amending ‘outdated, restrictive’ embryo act after Easter
Massimo Costa
Rent for public toilets costs government over €22,000 a year
National

Rent for public toilets costs government over €22,000 a year
Tia Reljic
[ANALYSIS] From ‘Vaffa’ to victory: Could it happen in Malta?
National

[ANALYSIS] From ‘Vaffa’ to victory: Could it happen in Malta?
James Debono
Speaker Anglu Farrugia will not allow questions on Keith Schembri’s offshore accounts
National

Speaker Anglu Farrugia will not allow questions on Keith Schembri’s offshore accounts
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe