Rent for public toilets costs government over €22,000 a year

The government spends over €22,000 annually for rent for public conveniences, numbers presented by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg have shown.

The majority of the restrooms are rented from the Cleansing Department, and prices vary from €34 to €1,374 per year for different conveniences.

The most expensive one appears to be in Guardamangia Square, Pieta.

Borg was responding to a parliamentary question put forward by Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina, who asked the minister to list the buildings rented by the government from 2013 onwards.