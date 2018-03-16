Relapsing tools thief sentenced to 18 months in prison

A man was today sentenced to 18 months in prison for having on March 14 stolen tools from a construction site in Auberge D’Italie in Merchant Street, Valletta.

Paul Scicluna, 38, living in Bormla, was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, accused of the theft of tools valued at more than €232.94 but less than €2,329.27.

He was also accused of relapsing.

The court heard how the accused had been previously found guilty of theft in 2013.

The accused pled guilty, despite a warning from the magistrate that she would have to hand down a prison sentence since he was a recidivist.

In view of his plea, the court sentenced Scicluna to an effective 18 month prison term, and ordered the director of prisons to give the accused any care he required, including psychological assistance.

Denise Sultana appeared as legal aid for the accused.